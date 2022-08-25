Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. Fifty-seven=year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace shooting rampage that killed three men. When Alabama approved nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative execution method, state law gave inmates a brief window in 2018 to select that as their execution method. In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, attorneys said Miller turned in a form selecting nitrogen, but the state now says it has no record of that.

