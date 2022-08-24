US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says U.S. military airstrikes in eastern Syria were a message to Iran and Tehran-backed militias who targeted American troops earlier this month and several other times over the past year. Defense undersecretary Colin Kahl tells reporters the strikes overnight on facilities used by militias backed by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard showed that the United States won’t hesitate to defend itself against what he calls “Iran-backed aggression.” At least six Syrian and foreign militants were killed, according to an opposition war monitor. Iran denies having links with the targeted group. Syria didn’t immediately acknowledge the strikes. The strikes come after U.S. forces in the south of Syria were targeted by a Aug. 15 drone attack.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

