Judge poised to allow help for disabled Wisconsin voters

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal court in Wisconsin is poised to allow voters with disabilities to receive assistance when returning their ballots this fall, despite state law ruling that cast doubt on such assistance and state law suggesting it is not allowed. Judge James D. Peterson said Wednesday that he expects to issue an order by early September that cites federal protections under the Voting Rights Act for disabled voters to receive assistance. Peterson said he wanted the order to be in place ahead of the November election. He said under current law, every option for voters who cannot return their own ballot “would result in some sort of injury.”

