Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A crash report released says a single-vehicle crash that killed three Indiana State University students, including two members of the school’s football team, occurred during a thunderstorm that had left the roadway covered in water. The report by a Vigo County sheriff’s deputy also states that one of the two ISU students who survived the crash said the group of five students was returning to campus in Terre Haute after attending a house party at Indiana University in Bloomington, and that “everyone had been drinking” at the party. The crash killed freshmen ISU football players 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. Nineteen-year-old ISU student Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, Indiana, also died.

