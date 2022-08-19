Q&A: Bardem is excited for US arrival of ‘The Good Boss’

NEW YORK (AP) — Javier Bardem is confident that audiences in America will enjoy “The Good Boss” as much as those in Spain when the film arrives in the U.S. later this month. The satire on corporate corruption opens August 26 in New York and Los Angeles before a nationwide rollout, after winning six Goya Awards — Spain’s equivalent to the Oscars — and shortlisted to the Academy Award for best international feature film. Bardem plays the owner of an industrial scales manufacturing business that goes to great lengths to solve any problems from his workers. He says the story’s global appeal has been apparent by audience reactions during its Oscar campaign and its theatrical run in Spain.

