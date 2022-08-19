Ex-Virginia official sues after losing job over Jan. 6 posts

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia official has filed a defamation lawsuit against Attorney General Jason Miyares and his staff after she lost her job over social media posts praising the Capitol rioters as “patriots” and falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Monique Miles alleges in her lawsuit that Miyares and members of his staff damaged her professional reputation when a spokesperson told the media she had resigned and that she was not transparent during her initial interviews for the job. Miles said she was forced out of her job and that she was never asked about her political views during her interviews. The lawsuit seeks $1 million in damages.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.