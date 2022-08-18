Rushdie’s attacker indicted, expected to appear in court

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the man who stabbed Salman Rushdie as the author prepared to give a talk in western New York. The indictment was confirmed Thursday by Chautauqua County prosecutors. The 24-year-old suspect is Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey. He is scheduled to appear in court later in the day. Matar was arrested Aug. 12 after he rushed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbed Rushdie in front of a horrified crowd. Rushdie is 75 and is getting treatment in a Pennsylvania hospital for severe wounds. Rushdie’s agent says he suffered a damaged liver and could lose an eye.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.