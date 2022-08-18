Ex-judge gets 15 months for sex assault against co-workers

ASOTIN, Wash. (AP) — A former judge in southeastern Washington state who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two former court employees over several years was sentenced to 15 months in prison. The Lewiston Tribune reports Spokane County Judge Michael Price sentenced Scott Gallina last month. Price handed down his decision after listening to statements from a victim, the former judge, Gallina’s wife and daughter, and attorneys for the state and defendant. The sentencing range was 13 to 27 months in prison. In April, Gallina pleaded guilty to third-degree assault with sexual motivation, a felony, and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, a gross misdemeanor.

