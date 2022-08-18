Agent: There was talk of blasting 2 bridges in Whitmer plot

An FBI agent says anti-government extremists stopped at a bridge near Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s vacation home during a night ride to continue planning a kidnapping in 2020. The government alleges that destroying the bridge was part of a scheme to get Whitmer. Agent Tim Bates says he was undercover when he accompanied Adam Fox to the bridge and encouraged him to take a picture. Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial for a second time on conspiracy charges. A jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict but acquitted two other men. Defense lawyers argue that Fox and Croft were entrapped by government operatives who fed their wild views.

