Pence tells GOP to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump search

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is urging fellow Republicans to stop lashing out at the FBI over the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last week. During an appearance Wednesday in New Hampshire, Pence was asked what went through his mind when he heard about the bureau’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Pence said he has been troubled by what he calls the politicization of the FBI and he wants more transparency from the Justice Department. But at the same, Pence said there’s no need to go after the rank-and-file law enforcers at the FBI. He says the GOP “is the party of law and order” and that attacks on the FBI “must stop.”

