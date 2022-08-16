NTSB: Copilot who jumped from plane upset about hard landing

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal investigators say a man who jumped to his death from a small airplane in North Carolina appeared to be upset over damaging the landing gear during a failed runaway approach. The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on the crash Tuesday. The plane’s pilot in command told federal investigators that his copilot “became visibly upset about the hard landing” after they diverted to another airport. The report said the copilot lowered the ramp in the back of the airplane. He then “removed his headset, apologized and departed the airplane via the aft ramp door.” The incident occurred July 29 about 30 miles south of Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Charles Hew Crooks did not have a parachute.

