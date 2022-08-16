Democrats press for Secret Service records, hint at subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top congressional Democrats are demanding that the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general respond to their requests for information on deleted Secret Service texts. The leaders of the House Oversight and Homeland Security committees wrote a letter to the department’s inspector general on Tuesday accusing him of using delay tactics to stonewall their investigation. Lawmakers also hinted at a potential congressional subpoena for records concerning efforts to cover up the erasure of Secret Service communications. The erasure of the text messages has raised the prospect of lost evidence that could shed further light on then-President Donald Trump’s actions during the insurrection.

