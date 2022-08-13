Police: Man slashed 3 with machete after trying to buy guns

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (AP) — A man is facing assault and weapons charges after allegedly attacking three people with a machete at a sporting goods store in Long Island, New York. Police say the attack occurred at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Patchogue, about 30 miles east of New York City. Treyvius Tunstall allegedly asked to buy rifles but walked away after he was asked to provide identification. Authorities say he then slashed an employee and struck two other people in the parking lot. Police apprehended Tunstall nearby. He pleaded not guilty at a court appearance Saturday to assault and weapons counts and was ordered held on $400,000 cash bail.

