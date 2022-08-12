Judge: Prosecutor Mosby violated gag order with online post

BALTIMORE (AP) — A judge has held Baltimore’s top prosecutor in contempt of court, finding she violated a gag order with a social media comment about a high-profile murder case. The Daily Record reports the judge fined State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby $1,500, but ruled she can avoid paying the fine by following a more restrictive gag order in coming months. Prosecutors have unsuccessfully tried Keith Davis Jr. for murder four times in the 2015 shooting death of a race track security guard. Mosby lost the Democratic primary to defense attorney Ivan Bates, who has said he believes the charges should be dismissed. Baltimore is heavily Democratic, and no Republican has filed to run in November.

