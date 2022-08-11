Planet Drum unites global percussionists in common rhythm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Planet Drum is a musical collective of renowned drummers from different countries and musical backgrounds who are hoping to bring the world together in rhythm and dance. The Grammy-winning group are back after 15 years with a new record called “In The Groove,” a dance record built on their unique collaborative rhythms. The group is made up of the Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart, Indian tabla master Zakir Hussain, Nigerian drum virtuoso Sikiru Adepoju and conga great Giovanni Hidalgo. Hussain said that rhythm is universal, which allows them to play together even as they use different drums and styles.

