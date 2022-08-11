Man who hid guns in jail pleads guilty to weapons charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A prominent prison reform advocate has added a guilty plea on a federal firearms charge after a state court jury convicted him last month of felony vandalism for disguising himself as a construction worker to hide guns, handcuff keys and hacksaw blades inside the walls of a Nashville jail under construction. U.S. Attorney Attorney Mark Wildasin’s office announced Alex Friedmann’s guilty plea Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Much of what happened at the new $150 million Downtown Detention Center was caught on surveillance video and went undisputed during the jury trial. It remains unclear exactly what Friedmann planned to do.

