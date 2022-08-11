Ex-police officer gets 7-plus years in prison in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON (AP) — An off-duty Virginia police officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with a fellow officer has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. That matches the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson didn’t speak in court Thursday before U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper sentenced him to seven years and three months in prison. Cooper also sentenced Robertson to three years of supervised release after his prison term. Robertson gets credit for the 13 months he has already been jailed. Federal prosecutors had recommended an eight-year prison sentence.

