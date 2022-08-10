Blinken concerned over detention of Congo opposition figure

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was “concerned” about reports of the detention of an opposition political leader in Congo. On the second day of his visit to the central African nation, Blinken said his delegation was “trying to get more facts” about the detention which he said had happened “in the last 24 hours.” Blinken said his delegation had raised the issue with Congo’s government, calling it a possible setback to the country’s elections next year. Blinken also met with Congo’s Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde and hosted guests including Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Denis Mukwege at the U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa, Congo’s capital.

