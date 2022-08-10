5 dead, 750 escape in rebel attack on eastern Congo prison

BENI, Congo (AP) — Officials in eastern Congo say that at least five people, including two policemen, were killed in an attack on a prison in which about 750 inmates escaped in Butembo town. Capt. Anthony Mwalushay, spokesman for the Congolese army in Beni, said that rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces attacked the Kakwangura prison early Wednesday during a transfer of prisoners. He said that three ADF attackers burned to death in the assault. He said the rebels launched the attack based on information that women prisoners associated with their group would be transferred from Beni to Butembo.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.