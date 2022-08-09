Security expert warns UN Africa could be future IS caliphate

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — An African security expert is warning the U.N. Security Council that the threat from the Islamic State extremist group is growing by the day in Africa and the continent could be “the future of the caliphate.” Martin Ewi said the Islamic State “has expanded its influence beyond measure” in Africa. He said at least 20 countries are directly experiencing the extremist group’s activity and more than 20 others are “being used for logistics and to mobilize funds and other resources.” Ewi said they are now “regional hubs, which have become corridors of instability in Africa.

