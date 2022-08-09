Giuliani must go to Atlanta for election probe, judge says

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge said Tuesday that Rudy Giuliani must appear in Atlanta in person to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia and set his appearance for next week. Giuliani’s lawyers have argued that a recent medical procedure to place two heart stents has left him unable to travel by plane. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team have rejected Giuliani’s attorneys’ suggestions that he appear virtually or do an interview with prosecutors rather than appearing before the special grand jury. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney set Giuliani’s appearance for Aug. 17.

