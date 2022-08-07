Negotiators optimistic about progress on Iran nuclear deal

VIENNA (AP) — Top negotiators in renewed talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal say they’re optimistic about the possibility of an agreement. Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov said Sunday they “stand 5 minutes or 5 seconds from the finish line.” Enrique Mora, the European Union’s top negotiator, also said he is “absolutely” optimistic about the talks’ progress so far. Negotiators from Iran, the U.S. and the European Union resumed indirect talks over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal Thursday after a months-long standstill in negotiations. Iran struck the nuclear deal in 2015 with the U.S., France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China. Then-President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the U.S. out of the accord in 2018.

