New this week: ‘Day Shift’ and ‘Five Days at Memorial’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include music from the union of The Roots’ Black Thought and super-producer Danger Mouse, a PBS “Frontline” investigation into women’s rights in Afghanistan a year after the U.S. withdrawal and Jamie Foxx playing a vampire hunter in “Day Shift.” And “Five Days at Memorial” dramatizes the torment that 2005′s Hurricane Katrina visited on a New Orleans hospital, including the loss of life that led to criminal charges. Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Cherry Jones are among the cast members in the limited series on Apple TV+.

