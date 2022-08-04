Official: Multiple dead at 2 homes in small Nebraska city

LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Officials say an unknown number of people have been found dead in two homes in a small community in northeastern Nebraska and that schools and most businesses went on lockdown as a precaution at the recommendation of police. Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, says the deaths were discovered Thursday at two homes in Laurel, a community of fewer than 1,000 people about 100 miles northwest of Omaha. He says he doesn’t know how many people died or how anyone died, but that “fire was involved” at both locations. He says state investigators are headed to Laurel and will likely lead the investigation. A Laurel City Hall official says the lockdowns were voluntary.

