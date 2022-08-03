Ex-teacher gets 30 years for enticing kids to send images

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri teacher has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for coercing children to send him pornographic images and videos. Thirty-one-year-old Brandon Lane McCullough, of Branson, was sentenced Tuesday for five counts in the scheme. So far, investigators have identified 11 child victims nationwide but say there were probably many more. McCullough was a teacher at Cassville High School when the crimes occurred. Federal investigators say he pretended to be a teenager online to entice his victims to send sexually suggestive images, then threatened to share the images if they didn’t send him more.

