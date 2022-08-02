Skip to Content
UN says Yemen’s warring sides agree to renew existing truce

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to renew an existing truce for another two months after international concerted efforts. The U.N.‘s envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement Tuesday that Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the country’s Houthi rebels agreed to extend the truce. The statement said that both sides of the conflict had also agreed to try to reach a ’more expanded truce agreement.

Associated Press

