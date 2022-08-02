Kremlin says nuclear arms control talks hinge on US goodwill

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says it’s ready for talks with the United States on nuclear arms control even as Moscow and Washington have remained locked in a tense standoff over Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Commenting on U.S. President Joe Biden’s statement that Washington is open for talks on a new arms control deal to replace the New START treaty after it expires in 2026, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that such negotiations are long overdue. Asked about Biden’s statement in a conference call with reporters, Peskov emphasized that “Moscow has repeatedly spoken about the necessity to start such talks as soon as possible as there is little time left.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.