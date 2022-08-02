EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China’s angry

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China. But even as Pelosi was greeted by Taiwanese officials on the tarmac and headed to her hotel, China announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence. Her visit has ratcheted up tension between China and the United States. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty. President Joe Biden, in turn, has sought to calm China’s outrage, insisting there’s no change in longstanding U.S. policy toward Taiwan and China.

