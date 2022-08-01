New this week: ‘The Sandman,’ ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’

This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from Calvin Harris and a host of his musical friends, the four-part docuseries “My Life as a Rolling Stone” which takes an individual approach to each iconic band member, and Ron Howard tackles the riveting story of the 2018 rescue of a boys’ soccer team from inside a watery cave in the film “Thirteen Lives.” And straight out of San Diego’s Comic-Con, here comes “The Sandman.” Neil Gaiman, who wrote the acclaimed series of graphic novels, developed and is executive producer for the 10-episode series debuting Friday on Netflix starring Tom Sturridge.

By The Associated Press

