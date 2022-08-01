Bipartisan compromise bill would restore abortion rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators is pushing compromise legislation to restore abortion access in the wake of the June Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The bill is a long-shot effort to put a majority of the Senate on the record opposing the decision. The legislation introduced by two Republicans and two Democrats on Monday is not expected to pass or even get a vote. Yet it’s intended to signal that a majority of the Senate supports codifying Roe, even if senators can’t get the necessary 60 votes to pass the measure in the narrowly divided Senate.

