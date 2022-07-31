Red Cross: 10 killed in flooding in hilly eastern Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The Red Cross says heavy rains have triggered flooding in hilly eastern Uganda that burst river banks and submerged homes and roads, killing at least 10 people. The victims of the Saturday night downpour lived in two neighboring districts. Videos of the scene showed terrified people squirming for safety as water levels rose in one village, toppling houses and felling banana trees. The death toll is likely to rise, with local reporters saying they spotted bodies being washed away by the torrent. Uganda’s prime minister told reporters that “this disaster is due to environmental degradation.” He has sent Ugandan security officials in to help with the rescue efforts.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.