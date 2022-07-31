Italians ask if immigrant’s slaying could have been stopped

ROME (AP) — Italians are debating whether a Nigerian street vendor could have been saved from a fatal attack by an enraged Italian man that played out in public as bystanders watched. Mourners on Sunday left flowers and placards denouncing the violence and the indifference of those nearby. The vendor was left for dead after being struck with his own crutch and then pummeled by an attacker. Some bystanders filmed the attack, which lasted about four minutes. The jailed suspect was to appear in court on Monday. An autopsy later in the week will help determine if the victim was fatally beaten or strangled. The attack comes as Italian politicians begin campaigning for an early parliamentary election on Sept. 25.

