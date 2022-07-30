Red Cross requests access to Ukraine prison after POWS die

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross have a duty to react after an attack on a prison complex killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Russian and Ukrainian officials have blamed each other for the deaths of the POWs on Friday at the prison in a separatist-controlled area of eastern Ukraine. Both sides alleged the attack was intended to cover up atrocities. Zelenskyy called it “a deliberate mass murder.” The International Committee of the Red Cross says it has requested access to the prison “to determine the health and condition of all the people present on-site at the time of the attack.”

