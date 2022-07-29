White House to host attorneys to discuss abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland will headline a White House event that will bring together pro bono lawyers, bar associations and public interest groups to discuss how best to offer legal services and protections for women seeking abortions. The effort is part of an executive order signed by President Joe Biden aimed at protecting access to abortion after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that established a constitutional right to the procedure. The White House says attorneys at Friday’s event will work to “encourage robust legal representation of those seeking reproductive care services.” Garland will be accompanied by second gentleman Doug Emhoff, himself a lawyer.

