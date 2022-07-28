UN extends Libya mission for 3 months at Russia’s insistence

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted to extend its political mission in Libya, but at Russia’s insistence for only three months rather than a year-long mandate. The council’s three African members abstained in Thursday’s vote to protest Russia’s blocking the longer extension they say is needed to help the divided country move to elections and stability. Russia’s deputy ambassador reiterated Moscow’s position that the U.N. mission must first get a new special representative before it has a longer mandate. The last special envoy resigned Nov. 23. American diplomat Stephanie Williams has been serving as a special adviser but she is leaving, so the U.N. mission will have no leader during Libya’s current political crisis.

