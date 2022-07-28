Heavy rains cause flooding, power outages in Appalachia

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and people lost power as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. News outlets also report mudslides in some areas. More than 20,000 customers are without power across eastern Kentucky, and nearly 10,000 more in West Virginia and Virginia. Floyd County Kentucky declared a local state of emergency due to significant rainfall and flooding, and Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky Emergency Management crews are deployed. The flooding also led to some water rescues in southern West Virginia. Flood watches and warnings continue across areas of both states.

