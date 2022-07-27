Ex-CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returning with online, cable shows

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven months after being fired by CNN, Chris Cuomo is reemerging into the public eye. A weekly YouTube video and podcast, dubbed “The Chris Cuomo Project,” debuted last week. In an interview with NewsNation host Dan Abrams, Cuomo revealed he will do a prime-time show for that fledgling cable network starting in the fall. NewsNation averaged 46,000 viewers in prime time last year while CNN had 1.1 million a night. Cuomo said that “I want to find a way to help people.” He also said he was not a “hater” of CNN, even though he’s in litigation seeking $125 million from his old employer.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.