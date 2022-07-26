Widespread condemnation of Myanmar’s execution of prisoners

BANGKOK (AP) — International outrage over Myanmar’s execution of four political prisoners is intensifying with strong condemnation from world governments and grassroots protests. Myanmar’s military-led government that seized power from elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 has been accused of thousands of extrajudicial killings since then. But the hangings, which the military government confirmed Monday, were the first official executions in decades. Hundreds of pro-democracy demonstrators protested outside Myanmar’s embassy in neighboring Thailand on Tuesday, waving flags and chanting slogans amid a heavy downpour. New Zealand’s foreign minister called the executions a “barbaric act by Myanmar’s military regime.”

