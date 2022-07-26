Self-described R. Kelly manager pleads guilty to stalking

NEW YORK (AP) — A self-described manager and adviser to singer R. Kelly has pleaded guilty to an interstate stalking charge. Donnell Russell entered the plea in Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday. It comes less than a week after he was convicted of making a phone threat that gunfire was about to occur in a Manhattan theater, ahead of a showing of a documentary on Kelly. U.S. Attorney Breon Peace says Russell used threats, harassment and intimidation to silence one of Kelly’s sexual abuse victims. Peace said Russell sent threatening messages to the woman and her mother, and later published explicit photos of the victim on the internet.

