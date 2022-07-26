Harry Styles secures first Mercury Prize nomination

LONDON (AP) — Harry Styles has secured his first Mercury Prize nomination with his third solo album. Styles was shortlisted for the British music award on Tuesday for his album “Harry’s House,” which has topped U.K. album charts for six weeks. That’s longer than all of the albums he recorded as a member of the boy band One Direction combined. Other finalists for the award recognizing the best British or Irish album of the year are singer-songwriter Sam Fender and rapper Little Simz. The 12 shortlisted albums include Fender’s “Seventeen Going Under” and Little Simz’s “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.” The awards show is set to take place on Sept. 8 in London.

