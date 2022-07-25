‘Titanic’ and ‘The Omen’ actor David Warner dies at 80

LONDON (AP) — British actor David Warner, whose roles ranged from Shakespearean tragedies to sci-fi cult classics, has died at the age of 80. The versatile performer died from a cancer-related illness on Sunday. Warner had roles in bloody 1971 psychological thriller “Straw Dogs,” 1976 horror classic “The Omen” and 1997 blockbuster “Titanic,” where he played the malicious valet Spicer Lovejoy. He began his career at the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he starred in “Hamlet” in 1965. He had a prolific career on film and TV in both Britain and the United States, winning an Emmy Award for the 1981 miniseries “Masada.” One of his final film roles was as retired naval officer Admiral Boom in “Mary Poppins Returns,” released in 2018.

