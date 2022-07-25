‘Earliest animal predator’ named after David Attenborough

LONDON (AP) — A fossil of a 560-million-year-old creature, which researchers believe to be the first animal predator, has been named after the British naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough. Scientists said Monday they believe the specimen, named Auroralumina attenboroughii, is the earliest creature known to have a skeleton. It is related to the group that includes corals, jellyfish and anemones. Phil Wilby, a paleontologist at the British Geological Survey, said the predator predates most modern animal groups like jellyfish that appeared 540 million years ago in the Cambrian explosion. The fossil was found in Charnwood Forest, near Leicester in central England, where the 96-year-old Attenborough used to go fossil hunting.

