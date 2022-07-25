Car crashes through crowded Florida beach, injures 4 people

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials in Florida say four people, including a 3-year-old child, were injured when a car crashed through an unoccupied toll booth and ended up in the Atlantic Ocean. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday in Daytona Beach, where vehicles are allowed on the sand. Volusia County Beach Safety officials told news outlets the car hit the toll booth and sliced through the crowded beach before ending up in the water. The child and the car’s driver were both taken to hospitals. An investigation is underway.

