AP source: Top aide to Pence testifies before 1/6 grand jury
By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence has testified before a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who says Marc Short appeared before the grand jury under subpoena. Short was at the Capitol on the day of the siege and was with the vice president as he fled his post presiding over the Senate and hid from rioters who had stormed the building and called for his hanging. Short appeared before the grand jury after receiving a subpoena to do so. The appearance was first reported by ABC News.