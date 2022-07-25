Amir Locke’s cousin sentenced in case that led to fatal raid

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The teenage cousin of Amir Locke was sentenced to more than 16 years for his role in a murder that prompted police to execute a no-knock warrant on the Minneapolis apartment where Locke was killed. Eighteen-year-old Mekhi Speed was sentenced Monday. He had pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder in connection with the January death of 38-year-old Otis Elder. Speed was 17 at the time of Elder’s killing. The investigation led police to a Minneapolis apartment on Feb. 2, where an officer shot and killed Locke. Prosecutors ruled in April that police were justified in shooting Locke, who was on a couch and displayed a gun as he emerged from under a blanket when police burst in.

