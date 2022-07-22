Lululemon workers in DC file for a union election

Lululemon workers in Washington, D.C. are filing to hold a union election, joining workers at other major companies aiming to organize amid a wave of labor wins over the past year. The petition was filed this week by the Association of Concerted Educators. The company refers to its sales staff as educators. The group is seeking to unionize a store in the Georgetown neighborhood with roughly 30 workers. Among other demands, it is calling for more pay transparency and “equitable pay structures.” A Lululemon spokesperson says the company was notified of the petition and would “respect the process, and welcome being in continued conversations with our teams.”

