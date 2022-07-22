Judge denies move to seal papers in alleged neo-Nazi’s trial

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A judge in Virginia has denied efforts to keep documents sealed in the case against a man with alleged neo-Nazi sympathies who is accused of killing his girlfriend’s parents. Friday’s ruling follows motions by The Washington Post and The Associated Press to access the records. Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Brett Kassabian said in court that his order won’t take effect for 10 days. He wants to give the defense and prosecution time to appeal. The judge is expected to issue a written ruling later. The release of the documents is expected to reveal more details from the yearslong prosecution of Nicholas Giampa. He was 17 when authorities charged him in the December 2017 killings of Scott Fricker and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker in Herndon.

