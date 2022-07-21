Jury gets Flint water case about liability for engineers
By ED WHITE
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Jurors have heard closing arguments in the only trial to arise so far from the Flint water crisis. It’s a dispute over whether two engineering firms should be held partially responsible for Flint’s lead contamination in 2014-15. Attorneys for four Flint children claim Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman didn’t do enough to get Flint to treat the highly corrosive water or to urge a return to a regional water supplier. The engineering firms performed work for Flint. They were not part of a $626 million settlement involving Flint residents, the state of Michigan and other parties. Monday will be the first full day of jury deliberations in federal court in Ann Arbor, Michigan.