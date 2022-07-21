Billy Porter and Eva Reign take on the high school rom-com

“Anything’s Possible,” which debuts on Amazon Prime Video Friday, is a milestone for transgender representation in film — a studio-produced celebration of an empowered Black trans girl. The rom-com, written by Ximena García Lecuona, checked off a lot of boxes for Billy Porter who makes his directorial debut with the film, including the fact that it was set in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To star in the film, Porter cast Eva Reign, a newcomer who had been trying to get her foot in the door for years. Reign said the film is especially important for telling a story about a happy trans character.

