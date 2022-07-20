Nurse gets year in prison for replacing fentanyl with saline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A nurse who previously worked at a Florida hospital has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for stealing fentanyl and replacing the powerful pain medication with saline. Court records show 36-year-old Monique Carter was sentenced Tuesday in Jacksonville federal court. She pleaded guilty in April to tampering with a consumer product. According to the plea agreement, Carter was working at a Jacksonville hospital last September when a pharmacist examining the fentanyl inventory found a syringe missing a tamper-proof cap. A supervisor reviewing hospital records found a pattern of Carter checking out doses of fentanyl for patients but then canceling the transactions and checking syringes back into the hospital’s inventory.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.